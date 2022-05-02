Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Passage of last year’s bipartisan federal infrastructure law is good news for residents, businesses and communities across Maine. Sen. Susan Collins deserves a lot of credit for once again working across the aisle to find compromise on the biggest infrastructure issues facing Maine and our entire country.

The investments being made to our critical infrastructure include repairing our aging roads, bridges and highways, expanding broadband access and upgrading our water systems will help create jobs and improve quality of life nationwide. And the more than $47 million worth of investments in public transit that Maine is set to receive through this law will help us continue to transform our communities as we work toward a cleaner energy future. A stronger, cleaner public transportation framework will help drive growth for local businesses and our entire economy while supporting the increased transit and mobility needs of our communities.

Maine is lucky to have a leader like Collins in Washington. Her work on the infrastructure bill and support of smart, clean energy solutions is helping us build a stronger, more sustainable 21st-century economy.

Kerri Bickford

Former state representative

Topsham

More articles from the BDN