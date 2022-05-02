Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, few subjects have been the focus of attention in Maine like the housing crisis and a resulting boom in the real estate market.

The situation has had far-reaching implications. You can often count the number of homes on the market in Portland and its suburbs on your hands. Younger homebuyers are competing with wealthier buyers. Towns you may not expect are seeing huge sales. Sales have started to drop compared with last year with prices continuing to skyrocket. The Maine Legislature passed a housing reform bill that will have big consequences.

