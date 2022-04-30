Two coaches — who also happen to be brother and sister — have been named as the new leaders of the boys and girls basketball programs at Presque Isle High School.

Dillon Kingsbury has been selected as head coach of the Wildcats’ boys varsity basketball team, while his sister Krystal Flewelling is Presque Isle’s new girls varsity basketball coach, Presque Isle High School athletic administrator Mark White announced Friday afternoon.

Carl Michaud also was hired as Presque Isle’s first varsity Unified basketball coach.

Kingsbury, a 2010 graduate of Presque Isle High School who was a three-sport athlete for the Wildcats, went on to graduate from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in 2014.

He began his varsity basketball coaching career at Easton High School in 2011 and guided the Bears to a 67-15 record before taking a similar position at Houlton High School for the 2016 season.

Kingsbury then coached the girls varsity basketball team at Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill from 2017 through 2021 where his teams compiled a 53-21 record and captured the 2020 Class C state championship.

Kingsbury was named the Class D boys coach of the year by the Maine Association of Basketball coaches for his work at Easton during the 2014 season, then was named the Class C girls coach of the year in 2019.

He also was named Maine’s girls’ basketball coach of the year in 2020 by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Carl Michaud of Mapleton has been hired as the first varsity Unified basketball coach at Presque Isle High School. Credit: Contributed photo

Kingsbury and his wife Kristen have two young children, Cameron and Callie, and live in Presque Isle.

Kingsbury replaces Terry Cummings, who resigned from the boys varsity basketball post in March after 11 seasons. Cummings compiled a 109-96 record while in charge of the Wildcats.

Flewelling replaces Jeff Hudson, who retired from coaching in March after 28 years on the sidelines, five at Limestone and the last 23 at Presque Isle where he guided the Wildcats’ girls team to a 361-102 record with three state championships and four regional titles. Hudson finished with a combined coaching record of 442-118 at his two head coaching stops.

Flewelling is a 2015 Presque Isle High School graduate who helped the Wildcats’ girls basketball team win back-to-back Class B state championships under Hudson in 2012 and 2013.

She was named to the Bangor Daily News Class B all-tournament team in 2015 and became the 17th 1,000-point scorer in school history.

Flewelling served as assistant girls varsity basketball coach under her brother at Central Aroostook from 2017 to 2021, then was the Lady Panthers’ head basketball coach last winter. Central Aroostook finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 10-8 record.

She lives with her husband Jacob in Easton.

Unified basketball is an inclusive sports program that unites individuals with intellectual disabilities with partners without intellectual disabilities as teammates for training and competition.

Michaud has extensive experience as a certified Special Olympics coach and is a longtime member of the area management team for Special Olympics. He has been an assistant coach for the Aroostook Snowdogs basketball team and is head coach of the Aroostook Grasshoppers soccer team.

Michaud has been employed for the past 14 years as chief operating officer for the Central Aroostook Association, which has served individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the region for more than 60 years. In that capacity he is responsible for the oversight of daily business operations that include finance, accounting, human resources and maintenance.

Michaud lives with his wife Kim in Mapleton. They have four grown children.

