Former President Donald Trump reportedly called former Maine U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon “very attractive,” according to a new book from two New York Times reporters.

The former Republican president also said that he “had not looked at a woman that way in five years,” according to a report from Business Insider citing “This Will Not Pass,” an upcoming book by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns on the Trump era.

In a number of meetings with Senate Republicans, Trump discussed Gideon, the former Maine House speaker and unsuccessful Democratic challenger to Republican Sen. Susan Collins, calling Gideon “very attractive,” according to the book.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, reportedly tried to avoid bringing up colleagues that Trump showed disdain for, including Collins, who broke with Trump over a number of key issues during his presidency.

Collins won the election by nine percentage points in 2020 in the most expensive race in Maine history, which saw $200 million in total spending.

More articles from the BDN