HALLOWELL – During May, NAMI Maine recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month as a time to raise awareness, destigmatize the conversation, advocate for care, and provide hope to the 1 in 4 Mainers impacted by mental health challenges.

For Mental Health Month, NAMI Maine is releasing an “Impactful Conversations” YouTube series where Mainers can learn and deepen their understanding of mental health and local resources available to them and their loved ones.

This interactive campaign will be shared across NAMI Maine platforms and is designed to empower Mainers to share mental health information and support with their own networks. Mainers are encouraged to join the conversation to break down stigma and remind their community that hope and help is available!

NAMI Maine serves as a trusted statewide resource, bringing mental health support, education and advocacy across the state.

“It’s always good to have those life-saving skills, that you hope you don’t have to use, but you’re prepared if the situation arises.” shares Jodi, one of the thousands of professionals and community members who joined a NAMI Maine Suicide Prevention or Mental Health training last year. The stories and impact of these Mainers, who are dedicated to helping others heal and recover, can be explored in the 2021 Annual Report (www.namimaine.org/annual-reports) of NAMI Maine, the State Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Mainers are encouraged to participate in this interactive campaign by:

subscribing to NAMI Maine’s E-News (www.namimaine.org/subscribe)

tuning into NAMI Maine’s online community (www.facebook.com/NAMIMaine)

Together, let’s raise mental health awareness and get more Mainers connected to help and hope!

