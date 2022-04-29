Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

With the recent renewal of Eastern Maine Development Corporation’s Youth Workforce Development program in northeastern Maine, we are recruiting, training and ready to place young adults into jobs.

While businesses across the state continue to face a labor shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an aging population, many employers can look forward to young Mainers filling job vacancies. As a statewide leader in workforce development, EMDC often hears from employers seeking more employees, especially ones who are genuinely prepared to work.

EMDC has programs designed to find out-of-work 16- to 24-year-olds and prepare them for careers. Our new Youth Ambassador effort has peers attending community events to recruit young adults into our programs. Once enrolled, we coach our customers on hard and soft skills, connect them with nearby businesses, and coach them during their first job. As a result, many of our past clients are successfully working in retail, the trades, and pursuing further credentials.

We offer training, support, and access to high-demand job opportunities. We offer prepared young people ready for the workplace. To learn more about EMDC’s youth programs, eligibility, or workforce programs, please visit emdc.org/workforce or contact workforce@emdc.org or 207-991-0147.

Ben Hawkins

Marketing Specialist

Eastern Maine Development Corporation

Brewer

