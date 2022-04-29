Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In response to the Bangor Daily News story, “American Aquafarms’ controversial salmon farm permit is killed,” the Department of Marine Resources’ decision to terminate the lease applications for the proposed fish farm was the right move. If approved, I believe it would have jeopardized local businesses, Acadia National Park and the $300 million tourism economy it supports.

There is no place for a fish farm in Frenchman Bay. As proposed, it would have been one of the world’s largest farm-raised salmon operations that could have forever changed the way of life in this part of coastal Maine.

Frenchman Bay supports working waterfront communities, is home to thriving marine wildlife and supports a robust outdoor recreation economy. Visitors to nearby Acadia National Park also enjoy Frenchman Bay for boating, kayaking and fishing. The proposed encroaching salmon farm would have discharged more than four billion gallons of untreated wastewater into the bay daily. This dirty water would exacerbate the harmful impacts of climate change already felt at the park and beyond, and could further threaten federally endangered Atlantic Salmon.

That’s why National Parks Conservation Association joined local groups and community members in sharing our concerns and opposition to this massive project.

Acadia remains a top 10 most visited park and protects some of the region’s most cherished landscapes and waters, holding profound cultural significance for many.

While this is a great outcome, our park protection work must continue. The association will continue to work alongside our community partners to protect Acadia National Park — now and for future generations.

Lauren Cosgrove

Northeast Senior Program Manager

National Parks Conservation Association

New York, New York

More articles from the BDN