Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor April Ylvisaker Tardiff has been named among America’s Top women wealth advisors, ranking No. 2 in Maine on the 2022 Forbes “America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors – Best-in-State” list and Forbes Best in state Advisors.

With 15 years in the financial services industry, Ylvisaker Tardiff focuses on serving the unique wealth management needs of business owners and entrepreneurs. In order to serve clients, Ylvisaker Tardiff leverages the investment insights of Merrill as well as the banking services of Bank of America to provide a holistic wealth management approach to her client’s businesses and personal finances. Ylvisaker Tardiff achieved the internal status of becoming a “million dollar” producer before turning 30, and was named to the Forbes “Top Next-Gen Advisors” list in both 2018 and 2019. Ylvisaker Tardiff was also recently named Resident Director of the Portland Merrill Lynch office.

Ylvisaker Tardiff earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine and holds her Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation, she is a Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor , and also a Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist Advisor.

Ylvisaker Tardiff currently serves on the boards of directors for the following organizations: Portland Ovations, Opera Maine, Maine Easter Seals and Veterans Count, the Greater Portland Habitat for Humanity, South Portland and Cape Elizabeth Regional Chambers, and Friends of the Maine State Museum. She is also very involved with the Maine Special Olympics and serves on the development committee for Spurwink, and the steering committee for the Maine Development Foundation Augusta Chapter.

Ylvisaker Tardiff splits her time between her Portland office and her Maine residences in Manchester and Sugarloaf (Carrabassett Valley).

