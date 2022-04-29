WINDHAM — Their lives, love, and strength of faith inspire hope, and on Saturday, June 25, Maine couples celebrating milestone anniversaries will be honored as part of the Silver & Gold Mass.

The Mass, which will be celebrated by Bishop Robert Deeley, will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on 919 Roosevelt Trail in Windham at 4 p.m. followed by a reception.

Catholics celebrating milestone wedding anniversaries, particularly 10 years, 25 years, 40 years, or 50 or more years are encouraged to attend. Couples can register to participate in the Mass at www.portlanddiocese.org/olff/silver-gold-mass or by calling 207-321-7885. Doing so will provide couples with the option of being included in a commemorative program as well as submitting a picture to be part of a special slideshow. Bishop Deeley will offer a special blessing to all married couples in attendance during the Mass to which all are welcome.

“We want to mark those milestone anniversaries which speak to us of the enduring power and strength of married love,” said Bishop Deeley. “Pope Francis reminds us that marriage is the sacrament that attracts attention. People can see something happening in the life of the couple who are married. Though it is a source of grace for the couple, therefore, it is also a gift to the Church. And this is particularly the case when we see marriage lived faithfully for decades. It says that love is possible. It is a reflection of the very image and likeness of God.”

In previous years, Catholic couples have participated in the Mass from all over the state, with nearly 400 couples participating since the Mass’ annual return eight years ago.

