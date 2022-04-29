PM Construction Co., one of the premier vertical building contractors in northern New England, recently announced the promotion of Nick Cormier to business development manager and the hiring of Taylor Benay as marketing manager.

Cormier joined PM in 2018 as a project coordinator. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing new opportunities and managing relationships with current and prospective clients to support the continued growth of the company.

Joining the team in 2021, Benay will continue to expand the PM brand throughout Maine and beyond, while also focusing on community involvement and charitable giving.

“Nick and Taylor are a key part of our success, and I have no doubt that they will have an immediate impact on elevating our presence within the industry,” said Bill Nason, president of PM Construction.

