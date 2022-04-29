MACHIAS — Healthy Acadia, in collaboration with Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology Culinary Arts students located at Machias Memorial High School, will host a drive-thru luncheon on Thursday, May 5 with proceeds to benefit DownEast Teen Leadership Camp.

DownEast Teen Leadership Camp is an annual, five-day residential summer program for teens entering grades 7 to 9. This unforgettable and incredibly impactful experience provides teens with social, communication, and leadership skills that support emotional resiliency and help to deter misuse of substances, including tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs. Many campers attend in multiple years and return as staff as high school and college students.

Though the cost of running the Camp averages $750 per camper for the week, Healthy Acadia caps tuition at just $295 and also offers significant scholarships based on need. Scholarships and camp costs not covered by tuition fees must be raised through local sponsorships, grant awards, and community fundraising events.

The luncheon menu will feature three delicious take-away homemade options with dessert and drink prepared by the culinary arts students. For a detailed menu and to place your order online go to bit.ly/detlc-lunch-order-form. Ordering is open now through Tuesday, May 3.

The minimum suggested donation is $10 per meal. Donations are accepted online at bit.ly/supportDETLC or in-person during luncheon meal pick-up. Orders can be picked up at Machias Memorial High School on Thursday, May 5, between noon and 1 p.m. Delivery may also be arranged.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the CWCIT culinary arts students at Machias Memorial High School for a second year to provide a delicious homemade lunch,” said Sara McConnell, DETLC Camp co-director. “We are really looking forward to seeing everyone on May 5th, and of course, at our 22nd year of DownEast Teen Leadership Camp this summer!”

Help inspire and impact youth in our community with the DownEast Teen Leadership Camp experience. Your donation in any amount will help to ensure that the program continues to serve all interested teens. Healthy Acadia recognizes the severity of the financial impact of COVID-19 on our community; please only give if you are in a position to do so.

For more information about DownEast Teen Leadership Camp, contact Sara McConnell at 207-255-3741 or Sara@HealthyAcadia.org. For more ways to support the program or other Healthy Acadia initiatives, visit https://healthyacadia.org/donate or contact Shoshona Smith at 207-667-7171 or Shoshona@HealthyAcadia.org, or Sara Willett at Sara.Willett@HealthyAcadia.org.



Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.

