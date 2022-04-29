WATERVILLE — Dirigo Labs is pleased to announce the appointment of Jake Conterato as the Projects and Innovation Network coordinator. A startup accelerator in Waterville, Dirigo Labs is committed to regional innovation and entrepreneurial growth. Jake will be building a network of advisors, investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses that align with Dirigo Labs’ vision for the region. As the primary communications coordinator, Conterato will be focused on engaging the local community and cohort members to achieve this goal, as well as developing efficient operational strategies for Dirigo Labs.

“Jake’s passion for entrepreneurship is evident in the help he provides to startup founders and the fresh ideas he brings to the Dirigo team,” said Susan Ruhlin, Dirigo Labs’ managing director. “He’s the perfect liaison between the Colby College community and the accelerator and is a wonderful addition to our staff.”

Prior to joining Dirigo Labs, Conterato was the project coordinator at Tortoise Labs, an incubator based in central Maine where entrepreneurs go from idea to working prototype. At Tortoise Labs, Conterato helped clients in the development stages of their start-ups by connecting them with appropriate resources and building strategies for customer acquisition and retention.

“We worked closely with our clients to help bring their ideas to fruition,” said Conterato. “I am incredibly excited to continue working side-by-side with entrepreneurs who are passionate about their start-ups and helping them build something of their own here in Maine.”

The position is funded through Colby College, Conterato’s alma mater. “As someone who graduated amidst the pandemic, I feel grateful for the opportunity to be working with Colby College again,” he continues . At Dirigo Labs, Jake will be a liaison to Colby College, working closely with both Colby and Dirigo Labs in order to further the organizations’ shared vision and commitment to growth within central Maine.

The cohort of innovation-based start-ups will participate in targeted mentoring sessions and a curriculum focused on entrepreneurship. They will also have the opportunity to leverage the expertise from the accelerator’s partner institutions, student interns, and the region’s general business community to grow their businesses. For more information about Dirigo Labs, please visit http://www.dirigolabs.org.

Dirigo Labs is a regional startup accelerator based in Waterville. With a mission to grow mid-Maine’s digital economy by supporting entrepreneurs who are building innovation-based companies, the Dirigo Labs ecosystem brings together people, resources, and organizations to ensure the successful launch of new startups. Dirigo Labs operates under Central Maine Growth Council and is supported by several organizations, academic institutions, and investment firms. For more information, please visit http://www.dirigolabs.org.

