DAMARISCOTTA — U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat representing Maine’s 1st District, will deliver the keynote address at the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s biennial Frances Perkins Award Celebration honoring Barb Burt on Sunday, May 1. The online Zoom event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will offer Democrats and friends from across Lincoln County and beyond the chance to come together and recognize Burt’s contributions to progressive politics in Maine and LCDC success over the past several election cycles.

Burt served as director of online communications during Pingree’s successful 2008 congressional campaign. Prior to that she was the vice president and director of the election reform program at Common Cause where Pingree was the national president and CEO for four years. The congresswoman will share recollections of Burt’s impact on Maine politics and offer her thoughts on the current state of Congress. Pingree serves on the House Appropriations Committee and recently completed a fact-finding trip to Poland, Moldova, and Romania for information on the state of refugees from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Progressive Democratic advocate Betsy Sweet, host of Maine Challenge, a weekly examination of issues important to all Mainers seen on LCTV and on other stations across Maine, and Garret Martin, executive director for the Maine Center for Economic Policy, a former member of the Maine Challenge Productions board, will also give testimonials. Burt recently acted as executive producer of Maine Challenge Productions and currently serves on its board.

Additional highlights of the evening will be testimonials by friends and associates from coast to coast including Tomlin Perkins Coggeshall, Perkins’ grandson and 2018 recipient of the same award. The program will also feature a performance of original music by Boothbay Harbor’s John Schindler.

The biennial Frances Perkins Award recognizes a Lincoln County Democrat whose actions exemplify the continuing legacy of Frances Perkins, the first woman in U.S. history to serve as a secretary on a president’s cabinet. Perkins’ parents hailed from Lincoln County and she spent her childhood summers on her grandmother’s farm in Newcastle. Appointed by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Secretary of Labor Perkins was the lead advocate of the New Deal for Social Security, the 40-hour work week, workers’ compensation, and unemployment insurance, as well as for laws regulating child labor. Lincoln County Democrats share her values rooted in the needs of working people.

Friends and associates of Burt will have the chance to communicate personal messages and their best wishes through the purchase of online congratulatory advertisements that will be shared during the event. The ad program will be accessible during the reservation process.

Reservations for the online Zoom event are now open and donations in honor of Burt, for those who are unable to attend the event, may be made at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/fpa. Full details can be found online at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/award. Questions should be directed to Bates at 207-644-8776 or via email at info@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

The LCDC uses the money they raise through this and other fundraising initiatives to support their local efforts in Lincoln County. Its grassroots mission is to organize volunteers and communicate with voters in support of candidates who believe in the Democratic ideals and principles of government by, of, and for all the people. Federal office holders and candidates are appearing only as featured guests and are not soliciting funds or donations.

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee promotes the ideals, principles, and philosophy we share as Democrats. The nomination and election of candidates who advocate these ideals and principles ensure an effective, democratic government of and for all the people.

