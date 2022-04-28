BELFAST – Clark & Eisele Traditional Boatbuilding is hosting an open house on Saturday, April 30, from 2-6 p.m. This event is located in the temporary building on the Belfast waterfront between Front Street Shipyard and the Front Street Pub.

Clark & Eisele Traditional Boatbuilding is delighted to invite the public to their second open house. Join the shipwrights for a rare opportunity to see a historic schooner in the midst of a major restoration. The event is located on the Belfast waterfront between Front Street Shipyard and the Front Street Pub. Live jazz music starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Signed copies of the new book “The A.J. Meerwald and New Jersey’s Oyster Industry” will be available for purchase, along with other A.J. Meerwald souvenirs.

The restoration is on track to be completed on time, with a June 24 launch. Now is the perfect time to see the dramatic transformation that has taken place since the December open house!

Admission is free, but donations to benefit the Bayshore Center at Bivalve are encouraged.

“We are honored to be contributing the craftsmanship and talent of the Maine traditional boatbuilding community to the preservation of such a worthy vessel, and we look forward to sharing this special occasion with the public,” said Tim Clark of Clark & Eisele Traditional Boatbuilding

Clark & Eisele Traditional Boatbuilding LLC is an independent company based in Hope. They specialize in the construction and restoration of historic working craft of all sizes.

