Even though it’s almost May, parts of Maine are expected to get up to half a foot or more of snow on Thursday.

Total accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with up to 8 inches in some areas, are predicted to hit northwestern Aroostook County and the northernmost parts of Somerset and Piscataquis counties, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Rain today followed by rain changing to snow from west to east tonight. Snow and wind Thursday into Thursday night. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/6y5AkBhAWk — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) April 27, 2022

Snow is expected to start falling around 4 a.m. on Thursday, and a winter weather advisory extends into 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Roads in northwestern Maine are expected to be slippery, and drivers are urged to use caution while traveling.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Maine’s central highlands, inland eastern Maine and the Penobscot Valley, with light accumulation expected for higher elevations, such as the Katahdin region, according to the Caribou NWS office.

Snowy conditions are expected to turn to rain on Friday, with temperatures expected to range from high 30s to mid 40s, turning into mid-50s over the weekend.

