Bucksport 11, Central 0

At Central, Ty Giberson threw six innings and gave up zero runs, three hits and struck out 11 batters for Bucksport in an 11-0 win over Central. Giberson also had two hits and an RBI. Jake Guty went 3-3 at the plate for the Golden Bucks.

Central was led with two hits by Benjamin Speed.

Bucksport improves to 3-0 and Central goes to 2-1.

