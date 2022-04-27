Maine might update its reimbursement rates for health care centers that serve rural and low-income residents.

Maine is home to dozens of Federally Qualified Health Centers that serve more than 200,000 residents. The centers rely on reimbursement from MaineCare to provide service.

MaineCare’s reimbursement rates were set almost 20 years ago, and that has caused many of the centers to struggle financially in the state, said Democratic Sen. Ned Claxton of Auburn. The Maine Senate enacted a bill on Monday that would update that standard to provide more accurate reimbursement rates, Claxton and other Democrats said.

Claxton said the bill “is about making sure these centers can remain open and continue providing for folks in need.” It still requires the signature of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

More articles from the BDN