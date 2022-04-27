OLD TOWN — University of Maine Cooperative Extension master gardener volunteers, UMaine Extension 4-H staff and Rob Dumas, UMaine food science innovation coordinator and chef, are hosting a farm-to-table summer camp from Aug.1–5 from 7:45 a.m. to noon, at Rogers Farm, 914 Bennoch Road. Registration is required by May 20.

“Farm-to-Table Camp at Rogers Farm” is for youth ages 9–12 interested in growing, harvesting and preparing food and flowers. Participants will sow seeds, care for crops, harvest cut flowers and produce, save seeds and learn how to manage pests and diseases in the garden. Activities also include helping create a collaborative art installation at the farm. The week culminates on the UMaine campus where chef Dumas will focus on developing culinary skills, such as basic food preparation, an understanding of food safety and creating healthy meals with fresh, whole foods.

The $50 fee includes all materials and snacks. Register on the camp webpage by May 20. Limited financial assistance is available on request. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-942-7396 or katherine.garland@maine.edu.

More articles from the BDN