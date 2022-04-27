The airwaves in eastern Maine will be full of miracles on Thursday, April 28 because of the Turn Up the Miracles Radiothon presented by NextHome Experience on I-95, Townsquare Media’s classic rock station. The fundraiser supports Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ program.

Local radio personalities will share stories of hope, courage, and inspiration from local kids, their families, and Medical Center staff all to encourage listeners to become change makers. Why? Because when you change kids’ health, you change the future.

The radiothon will air live on I-95 in Bangor (and streamed live online at I95rocks.com from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Listeners can donate by calling 207-973-4599, texting MAINEKIDS to 51555, or online at miraclesinmane.org.

The donations – no matter the size – are critical to helping Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, fulfill its mission to care for its patients, their families, the communities we call home, and one another. Donations help fund the purchase of life-saving therapies and highly specialized medical equipment, as well help to purchase local research, continuing education for staff, and assistance for kids and their families. And, equally important, all the funds raised will stay right here in Maine to make sure the kids and their families who count on the healthcare we provide have access to it today, tomorrow, and for years to come.

For more information visit: miraclesinmaine.org.

