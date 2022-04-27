It’s showtime!

The Brunswick Downtown Association invites you to join us for our Speaker Series featuring Curt Dale Clark, artistic director of Maine State Music Theater as our Speaker Series goes on the road to the MSMT office at 22 Elm Street, 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. Registration and networking begin at 5, program: 5:45–6:30, tours: 6:30–7.

Discover the excitement that goes on Behind-the-Scenes of a theatre production at MSMT. From set design, costume creation and lighting to auditions and choreography, we’ll learn how it all comes together. $35 per person includes:

Refreshments: Amazing Appetizers by OneSixtyFive – Inn at Park Row.

Cash bar available.



Q & A with Curt Dale Clark

Tours! This is your chance to see MSMT’s prop shop, costume shop, scenery room, welding and paint decks. Tour the recently renovated apprentice quarters.

Register at: https://brunswickdowntown.org/events/bda-speaker-series-behind-the-scenes-curt-dale-clark/

