PORTLAND – A traditional Catholic ritual will be on full display at several Maine churches on Sunday, May 1. The “May crowning” is an act of popular devotion in honor of our Blessed Mother, which, as its name implies, is traditionally held at the beginning of May, because May is considered the month of Mary. The gatherings usually include a procession with children, a hymn, a devotional prayer, and the crowning of a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary with a wreath of flowers. Some of the “May crownings” scheduled include:

Cape Elizabeth

St. Bartholomew Church

8 Two Lights Road

Sunday, May 1

1 p.m.

Kennebunk

Franciscan Monastery

28 Beach Avenue

Saturday, May 7

Following a 1:30 p.m. Mass

Portland

St. Pius X Church

492 Ocean Avenue

Sunday, May 1

After 9 a.m. Mass

Westbrook

St. Hyacinth Church

268 Brown Street

Sunday, May 1

9:30 a.m.

Throughout the year, there are close to 20 feast days honoring Mary, including: Our Lady of Fatima (May 13) and the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (May 31).

