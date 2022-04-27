PORTLAND – A traditional Catholic ritual will be on full display at several Maine churches on Sunday, May 1. The “May crowning” is an act of popular devotion in honor of our Blessed Mother, which, as its name implies, is traditionally held at the beginning of May, because May is considered the month of Mary. The gatherings usually include a procession with children, a hymn, a devotional prayer, and the crowning of a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary with a wreath of flowers. Some of the “May crownings” scheduled include:
Cape Elizabeth
St. Bartholomew Church
8 Two Lights Road
Sunday, May 1
1 p.m.
Kennebunk
Franciscan Monastery
28 Beach Avenue
Saturday, May 7
Following a 1:30 p.m. Mass
Portland
St. Pius X Church
492 Ocean Avenue
Sunday, May 1
After 9 a.m. Mass
Westbrook
St. Hyacinth Church
268 Brown Street
Sunday, May 1
9:30 a.m.
Throughout the year, there are close to 20 feast days honoring Mary, including: Our Lady of Fatima (May 13) and the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (May 31).