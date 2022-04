MDI 3, Brewer 2 at MDI in girls tennis

MDI’s doubles teams lost. All the singles won. Addy Smith (3rd singles) played well, and was a super important factor of the match. Taber Allen (2) played aggressively and it worked. Lelia Weir (1) played solid.

Scores: 2nd dubs, 0-8 (Brewer Wins), 1st dubs 2-8 (Brewer wins), 3rd singles 8-5 MDI, 2nd singles 8-2 MDI, and 1 singles 8-0 MDI

