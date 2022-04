Hodgdon 9, Southern Aroostook 1

At Hodgdon, Drew Duttweiler earned the win on the mound pitching 5 innings striking out 9 batters. Drew helped himself at the plate with a double, hbp, and walk he also added 2 runs scored. Hodgdon’s TJ Fitzpatrick doubled and walked twice. For Southern Aroostook Trafton Russell singled twice and scored for the Warriors. Buddy Porter added a double, single, and a walk.

