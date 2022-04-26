For months, I’ve been collecting examples of Maine State Police drug cases where judges have tossed the evidence after finding a trooper violated someone’s constitutional rights. I started digging after hearing complaints about the agency’s approach to intercepting illegal drugs, particularly during traffic stops.

There’s no easy way to find these cases, which I uncovered by talking to sources, combing through public records, and visiting courthouses across the state. I ultimately found nine previously unreported cases that were dismissed due to constitutional rights violations. My story, which raises questions about the agency’s tactics and oversight, was published Monday morning.

My story is based on encounters where police found evidence of a crime and filed charges. But over the course of my reporting, I heard plenty of worries about people who are stopped but didn’t do anything wrong.

If that’s ever happened to you, or you know someone who had or complained about such an experience, I’d love to talk. If you were involved in a case that was dropped, or think you were detained improperly by the Maine State Police, you can reach out through the form below.

