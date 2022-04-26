HINCKLEY — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a tractor safety and maintenance class for new and beginning farmers, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on May 3 at Kennebec Valley Community College, 17 Stanley Road in Hinckley.



The “Tractor Safety Farm Visit” is designed for farmers with fewer than 10 years of experience to learn about tractor safety and maintenance with other new farmers. Jason Lilley, UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture and maple professional, leads the class.

The class is $10; registration is required. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Chris Howard at 207-944-6391 or christina.howard@maine.edu.

