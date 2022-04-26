BANGOR — When weight loss surgery is mentioned, most people think of gastric bypass but, in recent years, the sleeve gastrectomy, also known as gastric sleeve, has surpassed gastric bypass as the most commonly performed bariatric procedure in the nation. According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, gastric sleeve accounts for nearly 60 percent of bariatric surgeries performed in the U.S. today.

What are the benefits of the various kinds of weight loss surgery? What are the qualifications for the procedure? Can surgery help other conditions, like diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea?

These questions and more will be addressed at a free information session on Wednesday, April 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. with Matthew Sharbaugh, DO, bariatric surgeon, Northern Light Surgical Weight Loss. Dr. Sharbaugh will highlight the various procedures available for weight loss, as well as provide an overview of the comprehensive program that has helps patients see the success they are looking for.

Community members can learn about the various aspects of this nationally recognized surgical program, including guidance in nutrition, physical therapy, professional counseling, and peer support. Attendees will also learn about the team focused on helping individuals reach their weight goals and enjoy more fulfilling lives.

Individuals may register for this free Zoom by visiting Northernlighthealth.org/SWL or by calling 207-973-6383. Attendees will have the opportunity ask questions and get answers from Dr. Sharbaugh.

Those ready to take the next step in their weight loss journey and learn about this program that has been helping patients improve their lives for more than 50 years are encouraged to join this virtual info session.

