Recapping the 2022 Legislative Session with Maine Conservation Voters

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Beth Ahearn, director of government affairs at Maine Conservation Voters and Maine Conservation Alliance, will join us to discuss key takeaways from this year’s legislative session, including how the agendas for Maine’s Environmental Priorities Coalition, Vision for an Equitable Maine coalition, and the Mainers for Modern Elections coalition fared, and what happens in Augusta after the Legislature goes home.

When: Friday, April 29, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.

More articles from the BDN