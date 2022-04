Mt. Blue 10, Hampden Academy 9

Mt. Blue 600 003 1 — 10 10 1

Hampden 201 006 0 — 9 7 3



Starting Pitchers, for Hampden: Ethan Phelps, for Mt. Blue: Brody Walsh

WP: Hayden Dippner

Mt Blue’s Brody Walsh pitched 5.1 Innings and had 3 SOs

Hampden’s Kaden Beloff pitched 4.2 Innings and had 5 SOs

Mt. Blue Batters

Zach Poisson had 2 Hits, 2 Runs, a Double and 2 RBIs

Hayden Dippner had 2 Hits, 1 Run, and an RBI

Jayden Meader had a Double and scored a Run

Hampden Batters

Kaden Beloff had a Hit, 2 Runs and 2 RBIs

Kam Hale had an RBI Double and scored a run

TJ Llerena had a Double and scored a run

More articles from the BDN