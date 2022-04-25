Hermon 24, Foxcroft Academy 0

FA 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 Runs 3 Hits 4 Errors

Her 3 7 0 14 x — 24 runs 16 Hits 1 Error

Junior Lyndsee Reed hit for the cycle with an RBI double in the second inning, a triple in the third inning, an RBI single in the 4th inning and completing the cycle with a Grand Slam homerun in the 4 inning. This completed a 4 hit night with 6 RBIs.

Top Hitters Hermon

Lyndsee Reed 5 AB. 4 Hits — Single, Double, Triple, and GRAND SLAM (she hit the cycle). 6RBI

Faith Coombs 4 AB. 3 Hits — Double, 2 singles. 5 RBI

Norra Adona. 2 AB 2 Hits — 2 Singles. 2RBI

Braelynn Wilcox 2 AB 2 Hits — Homeroom, Single 2 RBI

Molly Simcox 3 AB 2 Hits — 2 Doubles 1 RBI

Top Hitters FA

E. Blither — 2 singles

G. Green — Single

Pitching

Hermon Katie Fowler 3 IP. 2 Hits. 0 Runs 0 ER. 1 BB 6 SO

Hermon Braelynn Wilcox. 2 IP. 1 Hit. 0 Runs 0 ER. O BB 4 SO

Foxcroft W. Brooke. 4 IP. 15 Hits. 19 Runs. 7 ER 3 BB 4 SO. 1 HR

Foxcroft. E Blither 0 IP. 1 Hits 5 Runs 5 ER. 3 BB 0 SO. 1 HR

