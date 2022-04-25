Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In response to the letter in the BDN from June Sendrowski, I’m all for sharing the road. I don’t want to see anyone get hurt.

Sendrowski seems to put a lot of burden on the motorist. Why is it, if there happens to be plenty of room between the shoulder line and the actual edge of the road, most riders seem to insist on riding right on that line? I know that is not the case all of the time. I get it. But hey, a little help here, ok?

Scott Randall

Brewer

More articles from the BDN