STONINGTON – On Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. Opera House Arts partners with Maine Speaks and the Maine Humanities Council to bring Wendy Allen, a recovery advocate from Maine, to the Stonington Opera House. Presenting “What if I Dared to Dream?” Allen shares her personal journey from pre-addiction, to active addiction, incarceration, and recovery.

“Her message is very centered on hope, support, and reducing stigma for both addicts and their families,” says Cait Robinson, artistic director at Opera House Arts. The event is free and everyone is welcome, including those who have been impacted by addiction and those who want to learn about it. Proof of COVID vaccination is required for entry.

Allen’s presentation focuses on the mind state of an addict, internal and external stigmas, how the addicted brain thinks, family effects, and what recovery looks like. This talk gives a “through the lens” view from someone that is affected by substance abuse disorder and shares insight into the struggles faced on a daily basis to find freedom from addiction. The message of this talk is that no dream is too big, and that change is possible. Wendy will have informational materials available at the presentation along with some naloxone.

Allen is a 42-year-old addict in long-term recovery. Formerly in residence at Southern Maine Women’s Re-entry Center, she is currently a coordinator for the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition. As a recovery coach, Allen is passionate about helping others by sharing her experience, strength, and hope from active addition into recovery. Allen enjoys good conversation, baking, anything creative, and music. She is also a facilitator for MHC Discussion Projects and winner of the 2022 MHC Facilitator Prize. For more information visit: mainehumanities.org/speakers-list/wendy-smith/.

Saige M. Brages, community liaison with Opiate-Free Island Project, will be at the event to answer questions and provide informational materials. Opiate-Free Island Project links the Deer Isle-Stonington community to the best available harm-reduction, treatment, and recovery support programs and services in the region. For more information visit facebook.com/opiatefreeisland/.

Maine Speaks supports individuals and organizations all over Maine who want to bring people in their community together to learn from and talk with a gifted speaker and event leader who will share their expertise and lived experience in engaging ways. To learn more visit: mainehumanities.org/program/maine-speaks/.

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.

