With regard to the BDN’s recent editorial concerning the so-called don’t say gay law in Florida. Since nowhere in the bill is the word “gay” found, how about a more truthful moniker like “don’t sexualize education for primary schoolers”? More than a decade ago, many of us warned that the sick practice of introducing instructional material pertaining to sexual behaviors, lifestyles and gender theories into the innocent minds of younger and younger children was already happening in public schools. It’s wrong no matter what anyone says including and especially what a TV “news” anchor may moralize for us.

“Love wins” is a cute slogan. But many of us question how this pertains to what I think is such a hideous act of institutional sexual abuse of our little ones. Natural law tells us you don’t give a child looking for nourishment something poisonous.

Donald Mendell





Palmyra