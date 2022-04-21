In this Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 photo, dairy cows rest outside the home of Fred and Laura Stone at Stoneridge Farm in Arundel, Maine. The farm was forced to shut down after sludge spread on the land was linked to high levels of PFAS in the milk. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

I hate to tell you, but the concern about PFAS expressed in  Wednesday’s paper is a little late to the game. PFAS have been around for close to 50 years and the major manufactures stopped making it about 20 years ago because of concerns. Smaller companies continued making it.

PFAS are a grease resistant product and more than likely everyone in the country has been exposed to them. They were used in wrappers for hamburgers and pizza boxes just to name a few products they were used in.

Richard Jerabek

Orrington

 
 