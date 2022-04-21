Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I hate to tell you, but the concern about PFAS expressed in Wednesday’s paper is a little late to the game. PFAS have been around for close to 50 years and the major manufactures stopped making it about 20 years ago because of concerns. Smaller companies continued making it.

PFAS are a grease resistant product and more than likely everyone in the country has been exposed to them. They were used in wrappers for hamburgers and pizza boxes just to name a few products they were used in.

Richard Jerabek





Orrington