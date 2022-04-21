The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 reached the highest figure in more than a month on Thursday.

One hundred-seven Mainers were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, while 18 people are in critical care with two on ventilators, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The last time the number of people hospitalized above Thursday’s point came on March 17 when 111 people were hospitalized with the virus.





However, higher concentrations of COVID-19 in wastewater are a leading indicator of virus transmission, public health officials have warned, with other indicators such as higher case numbers and hospitalizations generally coming later.

But the amount of COVID-19 detected in Maine’s wastewater reached its highest level since February on Thursday as well.

The highest wastewater concentrations in the past week again came from Aroostook County, while wastewater testing sites in central and southern Maine also reported significant jumps.

