Tuesday’s storm brought heavy rain, strong winds and power outages to Maine. It was cold enough for snow in the mountains, and some snow bands were strong enough to produce thunder and lightning.

CBS13 viewer Lora Greene captured video of this rare phenomenon in Roxbury.

Other viewers reported hearing thunder in much of the Oxford Hills region, including Bethel, Farmington, Jay, Wilton, New Vineyard and Mexico.





Much like a summer thunderstorm, thundersnow can take place in heavy bands of snow. Rising motion in the atmosphere causes snow and ice particles to collide, creating differences in charges.

Once those charges arrange, a spark forms, and lightning results.

Thundersnow is a fairly uncommon occurrence in Maine, especially during the spring.