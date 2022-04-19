Robert Gomez, 38, Biddeford, 2:34.01; Ryan Collins, 36, Portland, 2:34.58; Jacob Terry, 24, Scarborough, 2:35.15; Christopher Harmon, 34, Westbrook, 2:39.45; Robert Ashby, 53, Brunswick, 2:40.02; Thomas Harvey, 36, Westbrook, 2:41.21; Steven Fritzsche, 31, Kennebunk, 2:44.07; Mark Neavyn, 44, Falmouth, 2:45.20; James Withers, 26, Biddeford, 2:45.38; James Lepage, 30, Vinalhaven, 2:49.58; Sarah Mulcahy, 36, Fort Kent, 2:50.45; Jacob Brady, 26, Portland, 2:51.26; Amit Oza, 38 Cape Elizabeth, 2:51.51; Bryan Lamoreau, 34, South Portland, 2:54.42; Colton Ransom, 29, York, 2:57.40; Brent Doscher, 35, South Portland, 2:58.19; Ian Crouch, 38, Portland, 2:58.25; Craig Eaton, 32, Kennebunk, 2:58.26; Wes Danforth, 36, Winthrop, 2:58.38; Brett Almasi, 41, Dover-Foxcroft, 2:59.42.
Tom Letourneau, 31, Dayton, 3:01.48; Michaela Spannaus, 28, Portland, 3:02.35; Wade Boudreau, 46, Gardiner, 3:06.24; Ward Boudreau, 46, Gardiner, 3:06.35; Kaitlynn Saldahna, 33, Yarmouth, 3:07.43; Shawn Rumery, 36, Searsmont, 3:07.54; Jacob Norris, 30, New Gloucester, 3:08.17; Kyle Simmons, 36, Lewiston, 3:09.31; Rob Fowler, 44, Morrill, 3:10.21; John Blood, 52, Brunswick, 3:10.25; Hannah Bewsey, 30, Brunswick, 3:10.56; Christine Twining, 46, Brunswick, 3:12.29; Erica Jesseman, 33, Old Orchard Beach, 3:12.45; Christie Barnes, 34, Portland, 3:13.35; Garrett Trubey, 39, Freeport, 3:14.05; Ron Peck, 46, Waterville, 3:14.37; Bryan Tavary, 48, Winthrop, 3:16.09; Jeffrey Mansir, 45, Gardiner, 3:18.18; Eddie Gonnella, 27, Old Town, 3:18.32; Johanna Stickney, 39, West Gardiner, 3:18.53.
Bruce Maxwell, 53, Pittsfield, 3:19.03; Katie Mauro, 29, Portland, 3:19.04; Dave Sheldrick, 47, Sebago, 3:19.28; Kylee Parker, 26, Westbrook, 3:19.38; Alexis McCoy, 37, Scarborough, 3:20.15; Ariel Perry, 32, Portland, 3:21.30, Todd Michaud, 50, Sabattus, 3:21.50; Frederick Oldenburg, 48, Bangor, 3:22.05; Amy Bianco, 27, Portland, 3:22.06; John Bucci, 56, Kittery Point, 3:24.19; Renee Durgin, 48, Scarborough, 3:24.54; Arnold Twitchell, 57, South Paris, 3:26.28; Dara Knapp, 43, Columbia Falls, 3:26.41; Henry Heidemann, 55, Hampden, 3:27.37; Susan Cooney, 53, Belfast, 3:27.58; Molly McCusker, 25, Portland, 3:28.14; Carrie McCusker, 52, Cape Elizabeth, 3:29.18; Kyle Hudson, 37, Eliot, 3:29.38; Jasmine Fowler, 43, Morrill, 3:30.17; Keith Drago, 34, Searsmont, 3:30.47.
Liam Kalloch, 32, South Portland, 3:31.18; Laurie Gaudreau, 53, Springvale, 3:31.33; Thomas Worosz, 60, Skowhegan, 3:32.53; Dennis Lavoie, 59, Madawaska, 3:34.49; Jean Burr, 42, North Yarmouth, 3:35.11; Katherine Rizzo. 50, South Portland, 3:36.14; Taylor Simpson, 25, York, 3:37.15; Bailey D’Antonio, 26, Portland, 3:39.20; Greg Reinbach, 51, Fryeburg, 3:39.22; Janice Faessler, 53, Kennebunkport, 3:40.41; Karen Fogg, 55, York, 3:41.11; Andrea Oldenburg, 48, Bangor, 3:41.43; Alyssa Goodwin, 47, Brunswick, 3:42.09; Oliver Wan, 22, Lewiston, 3:43.26; Rosemarie Sheline, 43, Lewiston, 3:44.26; Makayla D’Urso, 26, York, 3:45.16; Matthew Kennedy, 58, Portland, 3:45.29; Andrea Oza, 36, Cape Elizabeth, 3:46.38; David Painter, 60, Bar Harbor, 3:47.26; Sara Kendall, 45, Bath, 3:47.27.
Dick Graves, 66, Gorham, 3:47.48; Philip Krajewski, 77, Eastport, 3:48.29; Adrienne Perron, 23, Eliot, 3:48.56; Caroline Kendall, 43, Cape Elizabeth, 3:49.53; Jason Kroot, 34, Portland, 3:50.04; Kerri Townsend, 40, Eliot, 3:50.12; Benjamin Lavoie, 34, Portland, 3:50.13; Patrick Mahoney, 38, Portland, 3:51.07; David Edwards, 62, Pownal, 3:51.24; Robert King, 60, Brunswick, 3:51.33; Audrey Machowski, 45, Wales, 3:52.15; Corrie Vankampen, 47, Brunswick, 3:52.22; Jake Viola, 31, Scarborough, 3:52.31; Jessica, Jansujwicz, 51, Bangor, 3:52.40; Betsy Robinson, 41, Yarmouth, 3:53.05; Brian Morin, 59, Waterville, 3:53.19; Angela Nasveschuk, 40, Yarmouth, 3:53.21; Camille Soelberg, 37, Yarmouth, 3:54.26; Peter Lodge, 58, Biddeford, 3:55.19; Andrew Tiemann, 64, Ellsworth, 3:57.06.
Jeannette Lovitch, 50, Pownal, 3:57.44; Sherri Brown, 53, Wells, 3:58.02; Monica Parker, 44, Yarmouth, 3:58.56; Antoinette Shannon, 51, Litchfield, 3:59.46; Amy Allaire, 50, Wells, 4:01.16; Michele Duvall, 54, Falmouth, 4:02.45; Steve Conley, 58, Falmouth, 4:02.46; John Puleo, 68, Kittery Point, 4:03.01; Lisa DiIorio, 52, Kents Hill, 4:05.04; Craig Reese, 60, Presque Isle, 4:05.44; Colby Haskell, 20, Stonington, 4:06.38; Terese Roberts, 52, South Portland, 4:09.58; Caroline Trinder, 36, Old Orchard Beach, 4:10.12; Paul Cincotta, 62, York, 4:10.22; Denise Giuvelis, 35. Saco, 4:10.59; Christopph Straub, 41, Yarmouth, 4:13.18; Diane Bessey, 65. Old Orchard Beach, 4:16.56; Jasmine Loukola, 26, Wells, 4:18.04; James Newett, 64, Ellsworth, 4:18.58; Beth Lindquist, 55, Kittery, 4:20.47.
Martin Donlon, 71, Portland, 4:22.46; Jocelyn Thames, 27, Union, 4:26.34; Meredith Harrington, 26, Kennebunk, 4:28.07; Dale Lolar, 66, Indian Island, 4:31.30; Paul Lennon, 61, Cape Elizabeth, 4:35.56; Eric Hager, 61, Portland, 4:36.00; Steve Cartwright, 70, Tenants Harbor, 4:37.02; Brett Messer, 33, Biddeford, 4:37.42; Thomas Adler, 71, Kennebunkport, 4:39.49; Charles Pattavina, 68, Winterport, 4:40.36; Norbert Puszkar, 69, Topsham, 4:41.00; Clayton Zucker, 78, Brunswick, 4:43.51; Sarah Loranger, 35, Sanford, 4:48.07; Courtney Shearstone, 27, Cape Elizabeth, 4:50.14; Kathryn Bean, 64, Boothbay Harbor, 5:00.01; Stacey Kenkins, 44, Brunswick, 5:00.59; Brianne Lolar, 42, Indian Island, 5:25.23; Kaya Lolar, 19, Indian Island, 5:25.23; Bob Dunfey, 70, Portland, 5:35.11; Kathryn Daggett, 53, Washington, 5:38.32; Elizabeth Neuts, 35, Freeport, 5:45.54; Nicole Nevulis, 48, Cumberland, 5:49.07; Pam Lord-Voshell, 43, York, 6:00.25; Sonia Schroeder, 57, Andover, 6:00.46; Nancy Eaton, 61, York, 6:12.11