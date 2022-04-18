BATH, Maine — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is making her first public appearance since contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Maine Republican is visiting Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works with the Navy’s top officer on Monday.

She and Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, are touring the future USS Carl M. Levin and visiting crew members.





Collins was the third member of Maine’s congressional delegation to test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. Her office announced April 7 that she was working remotely after receiving a positive test.

The shipyard visit comes little more than a week after shipyard President Dirk Lesko abruptly resigned. No reason was given for his departure.