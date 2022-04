More than 600 paddlers competed in 366 canoes and kayaks for the 55th running of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

Trevor MacLean from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, added to his nearly two decades of Kenduskeag domination by claiming his record 16th title during the 55th running of Maine’s most celebrated river race. MacLean paddled the 16 1/2-mile course from Kenduskeag Village to downtown Bangor in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 1 second to set the fastest pace.

See the full results from the race below.