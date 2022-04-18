Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Oftentimes housing or shelter is considered to be one of the three basic elements of survival for humans alongside food and water. Despite recognition of this necessity, thousands go without a roof in this state. without recognizing the effects homelessness can have on people’s mental health. Being homeless is constantly traumatic. You can’t safely sleep, know when your next meal will be, or protect against the elements. Nonetheless, there are still things the Maine policymakers can do to help, such as supporting LD 2003.

The current housing available and the new building permits being created do not line up with the number of individuals on housing waitlists. Maine needs to be creating 1,000 affordable housing units per year if it hopes to alter or solve this ongoing crisis, but the recent production has averaged only 250 units per year. We are at a turning point in Maine’s housing crisis, and supporting LD 2003 would lead to tangible steps in alleviating the current need Mainers are facing.

LD 2003, if enacted into law, would maximize housing in areas where housing is already allowed and would work to make homes more affordable by addressing the current shortage. There are many aspects of life in Maine that are being affected by the housing crisis, including the state’s workforce, environmental footprint, and the mental security of unhoused people.





Lucca Hamina

Volunteer

Maine People’s Alliance

Orono