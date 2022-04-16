Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Maine’s mental health care system needs to be addressed. It is failing Maine residents. Over the last few years, mental health care has been a big topic in everyone’s lives. There have been numerous instances where the system has failed us. For instance, I think there is an appalling lack of training and therapy in the mental hospitals. Patients are often sent to a mental hospital just to be under surveillance until they’re no longer a threat to themselves.

Sadly, the main goal of some hospitals seems to be to get the patient out as soon as possible, when it should be to figure out why the patient is there and what they can do to help.

I think It is truly disgusting how teens with mental disorders are handled in society today. Therapists often rely heavily on medication to help their patients, instead of working through their problems with them. Parents and teachers punish them for not being able to function like other kids.





There is an urgent need for reform. Instead of looking down on mental illness, we need to put more effort into training therapists, teachers, and nurses, as well as giving parents resources and tools to help people who are struggling.

Haily Luce

Eddington