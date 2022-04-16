STONINGTON – Opera House Arts is pleased to welcome the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers to the Stonington Opera House on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m. to perform The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow. This is a “Live! for $5” event. To purchase tickets, visit www.operahousearts.org. Live performances are always free to Hancock County students in grades K-12. Proof of vaccination is required for patrons over 12. Now serving full concessions, including popcorn!

In this comedic version of the classic Washington Irving tale, school teacher Ichabod Crane helps the Headless Horseman find a new head and a spookier image. Meanwhile, a jealous Brom Bones tries to run Ichabod out of town as they both vie for the affection of Katrina Van Tassel. The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow features 20 hand-crafted, mouth and rod puppets, and some shadow puppetry. The length of the show is approximately 50 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 4 and up.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is a puppetry troupe based in Bar Harbor and is comprised of three siblings — brothers Erik and Brian Torbeck and sister Robin (Torbeck) Erlandsen. Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers has performed at festivals, schools, libraries and theatres in the United States and Canada. They write and create all the shows they perform and have received three Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award in puppetry. For more information visit frogtownpuppets.com.





Live! for $5 is an annual series of live performances, available to all for a ticket price of only $5. The series features a wide variety of performances for intergenerational audiences and participants. Live for $5 is made possible by the generous support of the W. F. Whitman Family Foundation, in honor of Maia Aprahamian, with additional support from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust.

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.