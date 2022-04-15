Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The story says that Nero fiddled while Rome burned. I believe we are experiencing the same horrific ending if we the people allow it to continue. Our country, the country that gave birth to the Greatest Generation. The generation that after much delay came to its moral senses and stopped the evil that was Nazi Germany.

I don’t know how my fellow Americans are handling the present world issues. I for one am not doing well. President Joe Biden and his administration applied sanctions to prevent the invasion of Ukraine. They followed that up with additional “serious” sanctions. Now they have gotten really serious by calling the killing of innocent civilians war crimes. When Vladimir Putin, the Adolf Hitler of the day in my opinion, invaded the free and sovereign nation of Ukraine he committed a war crime.

When Poland tried to supply the patriots in Ukraine with fighter jets the cowardly lion Joe Biden said that would be dangerous. To put our minds at ease our great leader has decided that the elimination of ghost guns will make the world a much safer place. I think that the ghosts of the thousands killed in Ukraine would beg to differ.





Sometimes courage and risk are required to solve a problem. Our lack of action when Putin invaded Ukraine and took over Crimea gave him the nerve to see how much further he could go. If we and the rest of the world fail to deal with Russian aggression now, we will most certainly be faced with it again. We are sending a message to the bad guys in China, North Korea, Iran and Syria and of course Russia that we and the toothless tiger the United Nations will do nothing. I pray that we still have the power to eliminate the bad and the stupid in our own government, both left and right, at a legitimate voting booth.

Leo H. Mazerall Jr.

Stockton Springs