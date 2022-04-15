PORTLAND – Verrill is pleased to welcome Daniel J. Casey to the firm’s Portland office as counsel in its Real Estate Group.

Casey represents buyers, sellers, investors, developers, and lenders in the acquisition, financing, development, leasing, and disposition of real estate across every asset class.

Casey has substantial experience representing local and regional bank and non-bank lenders in financing transactions from under $1MM to $50MM, including residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial and industrial, and asset-based term loans and lines of credit, as well as SBA Express, 7(a) and 504 loans.





Casey represents property owners, developers, and businesses in all aspects of zoning and land use permitting, including site plan review, subdivision approval, variances, special permits, and findings, as well as wetlands and waterways matters. Casey also has substantial experience representing developers in the creation and sellout of residential, commercial, and mixed-use condominiums, including conversions and new construction, as well as in the day-to-day operation of condominium associations. Additionally, Casey represents lessors, lessees, and lenders in commercial lease transactions involving office buildings, retail centers, and hospitality, sporting and industrial facilities.

Casey also counsels real estate and business clients in the formation and operation of entities including trusts, partnerships, limited liability companies, and corporations. Casey also represents buyers, sellers and lenders in the acquisition, sale, and financing of a wide range of closely held businesses, including retail, hospitality, professional services, and the trades.

Casey has been a long-time agent for several national title insurance companies and served as Massachusetts State Counsel to First American Title Insurance Company. Throughout his career Casey has overseen the issuance of well over 10,000 residential and commercial title insurance policies ranging in coverage from $100,000 to $500MM.

Casey received his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and earned his law degree from Suffolk University School of Law, cum laude.

