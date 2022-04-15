ORONO — Richard Brzozowski, University of Maine Cooperative Extension food system program administrator and Maine AgrAbility project director, was recognized at the National AgrAbility Project training workshop and conference held March 14–17 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Brzozowski was awarded the Purdue Breaking New Ground Achievement Award for his 11-year leadership of Maine AgrAbility and the significant contributions he has made to the lives of Maine’s farm families impacted by disabilities.

National AgrAbility Project project manager Paul Jones wrote, “Richard Brzozowski has provided outstanding leadership to Maine AgrAbility and exceptional support to the National AgrAbility Project. In addition to the direct services he and his team provide to Maine’s farmers, loggers, and fishers, they consistently produce high-quality publications and videos, as well as innovative outreach initiatives, such as Boots-2-Bushels and their efforts to include youth with disabilities in agriculture. Richard is a long-term member of the National AgrAbility Project’s advisory team and is currently leading a national working group to help develop AgrAbility fact sheets and to provide an efficient way of making such publications widely available to producers and other professionals. He consistently displays a helpful attitude and a humble spirit.”





For more information about UMaine Extension Maine AgrAbility, contact Leilani Carlson at 207-944-1533 or maine.agrability@maine.edu. More information also is available on the Maine AgrAbility website.