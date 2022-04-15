Earth Day is usually associated with planting trees, cleaning the neighborhood, or emptying out that forgotten closet. However, through its device trade-in program, UScellular is offering another way to mark the holiday. When customers trade-in qualified smartphones online or in-store, they can get up to a $600 credit off their bill.

In 2021, UScellular customers traded in more than 186,000 devices through its Trade-In program, which diverted nearly 84,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills, and avoided almost 240,000,000 gallons of water pollution. Additionally, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, for every one million cellphones recycled 35,274 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold, and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered.

“Our lives have become easier and more enjoyable because of smartphones and mobile technology, but they’ve also allowed us to take steps to help protect the environment,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Through our device trade-in program, we can ensure old or unwanted devices are reused or responsibly recycled, keeping our environment clean while also giving customers a chance to earn trade-in credit.”





While recycling or trading in devices is one way to honor Earth Day, UScellular suggests other ways to technology can help people reduce, reuse, and recycle:

• Wherever, whenever – iRecycle is a recycling app that’s useful for finding local recycling facilities whether you’re at home or out exploring. The app also provides access to more than 1.6 million ways to recycle over 350 materials.

• Give back – The Freecycle app allows users to give away unwanted but reusable items to others in their local community. You can post your offerings for donation or make requests for items that you’ve had your eye on.

• Get started early – Gro Recycling is designed to show kids that recycling is fun, while also helping teach them how to take care of the environment. Players can feed virtual garbage to recycling bins to find out which items are recyclable. The trash is then converted into new products, which are then sorted for reuse.

• Go green, get the goods – If you’re looking for tips and advice about recycling, head over to Recyclebank.com. By signing up, users accrue points that can apply to discounts on magazines (that can then be recycled), restaurants, and other retailers.

• Go paperless – Why continue to receive unnecessary mail when digital is just as good? Many companies, including UScellular, offer online bill management that provides customers access to past statements and other documents, saving time while eliminating waste.



