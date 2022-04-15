NEW GLOUCESTER — Following a canceled event in 2020 and a virtual hike in 2021, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice enthusiastically prepares for its first in-person Hike for Hospice, scheduled for May 14 at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.

While celebrating the memory of loved ones who brought meaning to our lives and raising critical resources for Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, participants will enjoy hiking a traditional or ADA compliant trail, live music performances by The Veggies, face painting, refreshments, and mascot appearances on the beautiful Pineland Farms campus. Proceeds from Hike for Hospice support Androscoggin’s hospice program, ensuring all Mainers have access to high-quality end-of-life care, regardless of economic circumstances.

“Because of the compassionate and quality care my husband, Walter received from his caregivers at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, we had one more Thanksgiving. One more Christmas. One more New Year’s. Together. At home”, said Laurie Belden, executive director of Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine. “I am proud to be a supporter of Hike for Hospice Androscoggin so that others can receive quality end-of-life care at home — and experience the joy of their own ‘one more’s.’”





Androscoggin’s Hike for Hospice is a family friendly event, open to the public. To register or learn more, please visit https://androscoggin.org/events/hike/.