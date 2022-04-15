LOVELL — Do you have questions about minerals and gems in Maine and where to find them? Myles Felch, curator and geologist at the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum in Bethel, will answer your questions as he joins the Hobbs Speaker Series on Zoom Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Felch will also provide an introduction to the Maine state mineral, tourmaline, its geologic origins, where it is found in Maine, and how it is used. His interests include lithium-bearing pegmatites and Northern Appalachian geology.

To join this free event, visit www.hobbslibrary.org and click on the Zoom link. For a phone link or queries, contact the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at 207-925- 3177. The Hobbs Library Speaker Series is supported in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.



