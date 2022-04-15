WELLS — Desiree’ Harris of Orono has been inducted into York County Community College’s PTK Honors Society.

The purpose of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society recognizes and encourage scholarship among associate degree students. To achieve this purpose, Phi Theta Kappa provides opportunities for the development of leadership and service, for an intellectual climate to exchange ideas and ideals, for lively fellowship for scholars, and for stimulation of interest in continuing academic excellence.

Phi Theta Kappa membership is extended to YCCC students who have completed at least 12 hours of course work with a minimum 3.5-grade point average.



