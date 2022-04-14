Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

If someone lives in state Senate District 8 (formerly District 5, it stretches from Veazie to Lincoln), they should strongly consider voting for Mike Tipping on June 12. I’ve known him for years. He is an excellent listener, thoughtfully considers all sides of each issue and will reach across the aisle and bring people together to get things done.

Mike Tipping cares about families and in Augusta will serve the real needs of the real people of his district.

Lucy Quimby





Bangor