Arts Week includes Arts Night events April 19, 4-8:30 p.m., as a prelude to UMF Symposium Day, April 20

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is delighted to announce its annual Arts Week celebration of the creative arts. Art Week events will feature student work in the visual, performing, and literary arts; music performances; and artist talks. A National Science Foundation Study found a direct line from arts & culture to innovative thinking, one of the top ten soft skills employers seek.

UMF’s 2022 Arts Week events run from Monday, April 18 to Saturday, April 23. All events are free and open to the public.





Arts Night events will run on Tuesday, April 19, from 4-8:30 p.m., and will take place in several university venues. This special night of events is a prelude to the university-wide Symposium, which takes place on Wednesday, April 20.

Pixel Hunter Student Film & Animation Festival

Monday, April 18, 7 p.m.

Emery Community Arts Center

A collection of experimental short films and animations created by UMF students. Note, these films are not rated, and may contain adult language or content.

A Concert of Improvised Music (Arts Night)

Tuesday, April 19, 4 p.m.

Nordica Auditorium

A selection of improvised music will be composed for you on the spot by UMF students.

“Cirque du Surreal” – Surrealist Fashion Show and Micro-Salon (Arts Night)

Tuesday, April 19, 5 p.m.

Emery Arts Center & UMF Art Gallery

A presentation of artwork and a live runway fashion show by the students of Elizabeth Olbert’s ART224A-Surrealism: The Permanent Revolution class.

Performing Arts Senior Project Presentations (Arts Night)

Tuesday, April 19, 6-8:30 p.m.

Emery Community Arts Center

As a prelude to Symposium Day, Arts Night will highlight the Performing Arts Senior Projects. The day will feature back-to-back artistic, sound, cultural and theatrical presentations at the Emery Community Arts Center immediately following the announcement of the Grote Scholarship award at 6 p.m. and continuing into the evening.

· Eli Mowry, from Kennebunk, discusses his directing project – “Senior Prom” by Robert Means.

· Mollie Smith, from Farmington, presents her costume design project – “Ever After.”

· Charity Webster, from Dixfield, presents a live music performance of original composition “My Children – Imagination to Life.”

· Tristan Huntoon, from Madrid Township, presents a live music performance of original composition “The Sublimity of Metal.”

· Simoane Lowell, from Belgrade, presents a performance reading of original poems “This is a Title if You Want it to Be.”

· Audrey Bradbury, from Farmington, presents an original performance “Have Felt.”

“Who We Are, What We Do”: Senior Exhibition Artist Talks

Wednesday, April 20, 1 – 3 p.m.

Emery Community Arts Center and UMF Art Gallery

Seniors in the Visual Arts Program will discuss their senior art show Who We Are, What We Do. This exhibit represents the culmination of their capstone research and features Alan Baker from Etna, N.H.; Abigail Cloutier from New Gloucester, Theo Estêvão from Old Orchard Beach; Audrey Keith from Chesterville, Drew Monteith from York; Aaron Montell from Gardiner; Emma Pierce from Gorham; Alexis Ramee from Troy; and Alexus Valeriani from Portland. Each student will discuss the concepts they have explored and topics that inform and shape their work which range from environmental activism, surrealism and horror to issues of identity, diversity, equality and personal growth. Please join us at the Flex Space Gallery in the Emery Community Arts Center.

A Reading by the Students in Advanced Fiction

Wednesday, April 20, 4 p.m.

Emery Community Arts Center

The students in the current semester of Advanced Fiction Writing will each read a three-minute excerpt from a work-in-progress. Throughout April, the students will facilitate their own “Portrait of the Artist” workshop in which they describe a source of inspiration (visual art, music, film, etc) before presenting their fiction. For this Symposium event, each student will choose a projected image to accompany their reading. Participating students include: Ava Anderson from McCamey, Tex.; Theo Cerami from Holderness, N.H.; Carrie Close from Farmington; Josh Hoffman from Augusta; Karly Jacklin from Mount Vernon, Ohio; Anastasia Mertz from Reno, Nev.; Elliot Morelli-Wolfe from Hebron, Conn.; Ally Pickarts from Littleton, Co.; Em Platt from Sunapee, N.H.; Terri Potvin from Jay; Jocelyn Royalty from New Haven, Conn.; Katie Sewell from Saco; Campbell Tankersley from Bowdoinham; Amy Wiggins from Norridgewock; and Jared Wood from Greene.

An Evening of Performance

Thursday, April 21, 7 p.m., & Friday, April 22, 7 p.m.

Emery Community Arts Center

· A Performance of Actors in Monologue (selected monologues from Advanced Acting)

· Senior Prom – a one act play by Robert Means and directed by Eli Mowry

UMF Chorus Performance

Saturday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.

Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall

Doors will open at 7:10 PM. The performance is free and open to the public.

Come join the UMF chorus as they sing a cappella contemporary choral works from all over the world including England, Newfoundland, Brazil and the United States. The UMF Chorus will conclude the concert with a performance of Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway Musical, Sweeney Todd.Arts Week is sponsored by the UMF Division of the Arts.

For more information, contact Ann Bartges, director of the UMF Emery Community Arts Center at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.